Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Fastenal (FAST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2,897,210.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,721 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

