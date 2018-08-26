CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1,799.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

