CannaCoin (CCN) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, CannaCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. CannaCoin has a total market cap of $76,157.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.56 or 0.04110565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $520.61 or 0.07766132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00852850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01397022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00186592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.02039592 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050988 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00298085 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CannaCoin Profile

CannaCoin (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,702,022 coins. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannaCoin is www.cannacoin.tech. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannaCoin Coin Trading

CannaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

