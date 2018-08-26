Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Uniqure (QURE) a $58.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Uniqure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.89.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 72.12% and a negative net margin of 677.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. equities analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $888,723.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 999.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 425,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Uniqure during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Uniqure during the first quarter worth about $21,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

