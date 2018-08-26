Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$122.00” Price Target for bluebird bio (BLUE)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group set a $200.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.05.

bluebird bio stock opened at $158.20 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $96.90 and a 1 year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 1,281.01%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $40,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $2,441,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,586 shares of company stock worth $11,933,507 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

