Capital Senior Living (CSU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

CSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

CSU opened at $8.19 on Friday. Capital Senior Living has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The company has a market cap of $256.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $114.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.84 million. analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Wilbur sold 3,951 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $44,014.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,345.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

