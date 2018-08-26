Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stake Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $150,135.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

