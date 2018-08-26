CareDx Inc (CDNA) Shares Bought by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 965,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. CareDx comprises 7.5% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 61.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,262,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 3,947.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,441 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,960,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 170,673 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,576,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 792,629 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $6,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $494,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,607 shares of company stock valued at $838,015 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $770.54 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.51. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 108.99%. equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

