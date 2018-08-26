Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $17.32 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.29% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

In related news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 64,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $4,657,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,375,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,945,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 3,974 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.85 per share, with a total value of $249,765.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,315.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,401,216. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

