Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Invests $19.42 Million in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Stock

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,447,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,422,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $744.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.90.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

