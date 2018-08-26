Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Takes $16.29 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,286,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of SVB Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 716.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $326.53 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.94.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $2,277,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $4,002,805.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,109 shares of company stock worth $6,664,724. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

