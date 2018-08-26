Cato (CATO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Cato (NYSE:CATO) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cato earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.8978394860128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $21.27 on Friday. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $534.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Cato had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $208.92 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. MKM Partners set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cato and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

