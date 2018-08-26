CDK Global Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

CDK Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

