CDW common stock (CDW) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) by 185.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW common stock were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CDW common stock by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CDW common stock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 59,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CDW common stock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of CDW common stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of CDW common stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW common stock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW common stock from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CDW common stock from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CDW common stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $86.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. CDW common stock has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $88.36.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CDW common stock will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW common stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,466,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,465,105.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $12,837,099. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW common stock Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for CDW common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.