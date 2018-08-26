Cedar Hill Associates LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peavine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 449.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 197,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY stock opened at $287.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $242.93 and a 52-week high of $287.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.