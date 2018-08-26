C&F Financial (CFFI) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) has trended positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. C&F Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6205662580291 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. 14,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

In related news, insider S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,816 shares in the company, valued at $713,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $270,626.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,775.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,631. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.