ChainLink (LINK) Hits Market Cap of $116.75 Million

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. ChainLink has a market cap of $116.75 million and $1.35 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainLink has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One ChainLink token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004972 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainLink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00262151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035271 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ChainLink

ChainLink launched on September 19th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ChainLink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainLink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for ChainLink is smartcontract.com. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Buying and Selling ChainLink

ChainLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.