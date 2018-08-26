ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ChannelAdvisor earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.1521610109617 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ECOM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. 69,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,130. The firm has a market cap of $364.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of -0.18. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.46 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider Richard Cornetta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

