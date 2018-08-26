Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Financial Survey

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (OTCMKTS: ELOX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories Intl. $1.86 billion 3.14 $123.35 million $5.27 23.06 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 6,562.40 -$21.21 million N/A N/A

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 5 9 0 2.64 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus target price of $124.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.66%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories Intl. 6.38% 25.26% 8.78% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -248.30% -162.16%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories Intl. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, agricultural and chemical, life science and veterinary medicine, and medical device companies; and contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

