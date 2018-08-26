Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN) Given $21.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $21.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Charter Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million.

In other Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) news, President Lee Washam sold 27,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $683,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,062.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHFN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

