Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,543 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $261.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares in the company, valued at $15,608,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

