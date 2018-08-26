Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,345 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 222,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $129,971.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $988,395.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,124. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

