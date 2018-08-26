Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 31,735 Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 6.07% of LSI Industries worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 109,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 914,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 107,766 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LSI Industries news, VP James E. Galeese acquired 9,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $50,089.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $85,632.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald D. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,745 shares of company stock worth $159,879. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. research analysts predict that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYTS. TheStreet cut LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

