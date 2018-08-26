Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 31,735 Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2018

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 6.07% of LSI Industries worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 109,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 914,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 107,766 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LSI Industries news, VP James E. Galeese acquired 9,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $50,089.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $85,632.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald D. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,745 shares of company stock worth $159,879. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. research analysts predict that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYTS. TheStreet cut LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

