Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,486,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,816,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,590,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,346,000 after acquiring an additional 868,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,726,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 737,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,232,000 after acquiring an additional 340,763 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.