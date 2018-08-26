Chemed Co. (CHE) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total value of $549,332.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.27, for a total transaction of $6,123,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,491 shares in the company, valued at $40,119,714.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $8,127,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

Chemed stock opened at $320.89 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $186.09 and a 1-year high of $335.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

