Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) Director Sells $85,080.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,994.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHMG opened at $42.60 on Friday. Chemung Financial Corp. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

