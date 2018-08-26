Cherokee Inc (CHKE) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ:CHKE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

CHKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cherokee in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cherokee from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

NASDAQ CHKE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,774. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Cherokee has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 million. Cherokee had a negative net margin of 148.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. analysts predict that Cherokee will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cherokee

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands.

