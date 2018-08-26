CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Shire PLC (SHPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shire were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shire by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Shire by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shire by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shire by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHPG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Shire in a report on Sunday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.18.

Shares of SHPG opened at $174.14 on Friday. Shire PLC has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Shire’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Shire PLC will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

