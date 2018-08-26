CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 160.6% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

