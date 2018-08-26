CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Owens-Illinois at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,816,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,585,000 after purchasing an additional 503,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,370,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,277,000 after purchasing an additional 756,954 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,911,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 568,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 834,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 492,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Owens-Illinois from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens-Illinois from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

