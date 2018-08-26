CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,771 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 6,846,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,961,000 after buying an additional 1,365,475 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,398,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,146,000 after acquiring an additional 404,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,285,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,060,000 after acquiring an additional 833,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,976,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 1,145,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,660,000 after buying an additional 407,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $584,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060 in the last three months.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $65.11 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Scotiabank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

