CIGNA Co. (CI) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CIGNA in the first quarter worth about $409,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CIGNA by 42.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,701,000 after buying an additional 1,625,772 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in CIGNA by 515.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 640,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,458,000 after buying an additional 536,469 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in CIGNA in the first quarter worth about $50,972,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in CIGNA by 372.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 366,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,539,000 after buying an additional 289,278 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,909.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $185.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. CIGNA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.77.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

