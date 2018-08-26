Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 101,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 311,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,731 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 414,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

