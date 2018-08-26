Cintas Co. (CTAS) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Cintas worth $70,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 173.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cintas by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,074,000 after buying an additional 170,477 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $3,631,000. Harvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 220.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Cintas by 44.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $212.63 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $213.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

