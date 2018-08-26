Citigroup Boosts Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target to $112.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.41.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

