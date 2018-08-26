Citizens (CIA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Citizens (NYSE:CIA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.1386478639719 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. 329,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,776. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.