Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

CLNE stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 35.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $70.47 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total purchased 50,856,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $83,404,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 468,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 673,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,723,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

