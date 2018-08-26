Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

CLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Clarkson Capital lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,159,000 after purchasing an additional 635,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,035,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 78,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,254,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloud Peak Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 519,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $187.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.94. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

