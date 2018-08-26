CME Group (CME) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CME Group’s second-quarter 2018 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year on higher trading volumes as well as revenues. Shares of CME Group have outperformed the industry year to date. It remains well-positioned for growth on a strong market position with diverse derivative product lines. Efforts to expand and cross sell its core exchange-traded business via new product initiatives and global reach also support growth. It intends to exit its credit default swap clearing business by mid-2018 and focus on over-the-counter clearing services on interest rate swaps as well as foreign exchange. This will free up $650 million as clearing member capital. Also, the buyout of Nex Group will help CME generate $200 million in run-rate cost synergies annually, by the end of 2021. However, exposure to interest rate volatility and limited credit availability might hamper liquidity.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CME. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $124.51 and a 1 year high of $174.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,292.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $42,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,404.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,239 shares of company stock worth $3,304,664. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 84.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 151.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

