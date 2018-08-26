Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,648 ($33.85).

Several analysts have issued reports on CCH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.07) to GBX 2,800 ($35.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,400 ($30.68) to GBX 2,500 ($31.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,758 ($35.26) to GBX 2,940 ($37.58) in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

LON CCH traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,658 ($33.98). 510,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,969 ($25.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,682 ($34.28).

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Michalis Imellos bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,646 ($33.82) per share, with a total value of £1,164.24 ($1,488.23). Also, insider JAN GUSTAVSSON bought 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,634 ($33.67) per share, with a total value of £2,475.96 ($3,164.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 179 shares of company stock valued at $476,893.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

