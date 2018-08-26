Comerica Bank Increases Position in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Archrock worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $151,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 44.0% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $12.80 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. equities analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is -265.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

