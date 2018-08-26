Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,748 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,488,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,383,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,089.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,047 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,947.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $111,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Sidoti downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.