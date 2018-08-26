Commerzbank Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (TKA) a €30.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.62 ($31.38).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €19.85 ($22.56) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($30.69).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

