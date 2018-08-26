Commerzbank Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €158.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($232.95) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($195.45) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.44 ($182.32).

zooplus stock opened at €158.40 ($180.00) on Wednesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €127.40 ($144.77) and a fifty-two week high of €200.15 ($227.44).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

