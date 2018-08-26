Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Yext Inc (YEXT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $180,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Yext by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Yext by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,597 shares of company stock valued at $22,115,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

