Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $533,182.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,970.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $28,087,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,678,372 shares in the company, valued at $275,510,062.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,945,490 shares of company stock worth $139,949,925. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.