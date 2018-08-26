Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $952,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 60.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 733,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Snap-on by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after buying an additional 188,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of SNA opened at $176.09 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $3,460,887.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,816 shares of company stock valued at $23,750,632. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

