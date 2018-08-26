Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 52.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

ACHC stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

