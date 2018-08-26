Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,335,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 873,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 83.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 103,371 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 89.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 606.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLG. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “$100.62” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 65,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $6,847,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

