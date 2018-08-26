Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

CBU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,740. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.75%.

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $170,048.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $187,875.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $223,020.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,576.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $553,205. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 60.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Community Bank System by 29.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.